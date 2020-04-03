NOPD: Don’t gather in large groups and try to be home by 9 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers have received over 800 calls about large gatherings over the last week.
He said police are ready to make arrests if needed.
A gathering was caught on video and became viral as citizens asked questions about why people are not being arrested for congregations during the state of emergency.
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested the man they say organized a second line that occurred Saturday in Gert Town.
Cecil Spencer, 38, arrested Monday afternoon in the 3000 block go Audubon Street and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.
"We are huggers, we are embracers, we are hand-shakers, we share food, drink spirits with one another, with our neighbors, with our family, but now is not the time to do so, Ferguson said Friday. “Those activities that we love so much are dangerous and pose a serious threat to our community, a serious threat to our health."
Ferguson said that making an arrest and hauling someone to jail is the last thing the department wants to do because of safety to officers and other inmates.
Police are also asking people to be home by 9 p.m. The request is not an official curfew, but a suggestion.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana is now past 10,000.
