Record heat possible next week.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weekend should be fairly nice and not too hot. More clouds will likely be around to keep a lid on the temperatures. Rain chances are very slim and expected dry to mostly dry conditions. A weak disturbance could bring a few showers and storms to the area on Monday.
After that hot high pressure builds in from the Gulf of Mexico sending temperatures to around record territory. A few spots may even hit 90 degrees next week.
There is some hope that cooler weather and at least a daily chance for some rain could develop by next weekend.
