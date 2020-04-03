Shelby: Warm Up

Warm, but pleasant conditions will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
There will be a few chances for rain over the weekend and into early next week, but don’t expect much. Most won’t even see the rain and it won’t last long for those that do.
By the middle of next week the humidity and temperatures will skyrocket. Highs could hit 90 degrees for the first time this season.
Cold fronts are still possible in April, and there may be another by the end of next week.
