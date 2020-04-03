Slidell to start 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew on Friday

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal and Mayor Greg Cromer have issued a mandatory curfew for the City of Slidell starting Friday night at 11 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.
This will be in effect until further notice.
“There has been significant amounts of police related issues during the late evening and early morning hours. This has resulted in our officers making unnecessary contact with several people and potentially, and unnecessarily, exposing them to COVID-19," Fandal said.
The city asks that if you aren’t conducting essential business, or going to work, please stay home.
St. Tammany Parish has the third largest amount of positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
Plaquemines Parish and Grand Isle, along with other municipalities have also put curfews in place. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said he would like to see people home at 9 p.m., although he did not call it a curfew.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.