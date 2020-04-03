St. Tammany leaders address boaters not following social distancing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders ask for more boater cooperation when it comes to social distancing. Crowded recreational boats caused concern last weekend and authorities don’t want to see a repeat.
Coronavirus has affected virtually every aspect of our lives including the need to keep social distance, even while on a boat.
Perry Laborde and his son Perry Junior say they will keep their distance even while hauling in dozens of crabs.
But not everyone has been following the rules.
Over the weekend several crowded boats were spotted along St. Tammany Waterways creating concern.
“I saw the one on the Tchefuncta and I wasn’t crazy about it,” Laborde said.
The St Tammany Coronaviris Death toll now stands at 10 out of 435 cases and officials want everyone to do their part even while on the water.
“The numbers will continue to grow especially if we don’t comply with a stay at home order,” St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said.
It is very difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance under the current coronavirus rules.
With the rising death toll, Parish officials urge everyone, even boaters, to do their part.
“Don’t tie up to other party barged on the river that totally defies the order,” Cooper said.
Parish officials say the sooner people adhere to social distancing guidelines the sooner we can all get our normal lives back.
The St. Tammany Sherriff’s Office says it will be stepping up water patrols this weekend, especially along the Tchefuncte River.
