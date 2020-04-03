State launches enhanced website for coronavirus information

Coronavirus information can be found at this revamped website provided by the State of Louisiana. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | April 3, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 10:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edward’s office launched a comprehensive website for the latest state information regarding COVID-19.

The site can be found at: https://coronavirus.la.gov/

It offers school closures, information from the Louisiana Department of Health, and resources for people looking for information on the coronavirus.

You can find all of this information on FOX 8: https://fox8live.com/health/coronavirus

The state reminds people to call 211 if they have questions regarding the outbreak. To receive text notifications from the Governor’s Office pertaining to COVID-19, text ‘LACOVID’ to 67283 or click here.

