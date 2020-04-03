State launches enhanced website for coronavirus information

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edward’s office launched a comprehensive website for the latest state information regarding COVID-19.
The site can be found at: https://coronavirus.la.gov/
It offers school closures, information from the Louisiana Department of Health, and resources for people looking for information on the coronavirus.
You can find all of this information on FOX 8: https://fox8live.com/health/coronavirus
The state reminds people to call 211 if they have questions regarding the outbreak. To receive text notifications from the Governor’s Office pertaining to COVID-19, text ‘LACOVID’ to 67283 or click here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.