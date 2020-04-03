Summer feel next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The dry conditions will continue overall into early next week. There will be a couple of chances for rain over the weekend and into Monday but amounts look to likely be less than an inch.
Otherwise warm but pleasant conditions will continue. By the middle of next week the humidity will go way up and temperatures could rocket to 90 degrees for the first time this season.
Cold fronts are still possible in April and there may be another in a week or so.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.