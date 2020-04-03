WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell and city officials to provide update on coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell will provide an update on coronavirus in the New Orleans area.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of New Orleans Health Department, and Collin Arnold, Director of New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will also join her.
At least 3,746 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orleans Parish with 148 deaths. The parish is the hardest hit in the state by the disease.
The New Orleans Police Department said 36 individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 118 NOPD employees have been impacted, meaning they have either come into contact with someone who is known to have tested positive for Covid-19, or have experienced flu-like symptoms and self-quarantined.
Of those employees, 30 have returned to work after taking precautionary measures.
These figures include commissioned officers, civilian employees, and recruits. Despite these numbers, NOPD operations have remained stable, a spokesperson with the department said.
