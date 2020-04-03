WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards gives update on Louisiana’s COVID-19 crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards will give an update on the COVID-19 crisis in Louisiana.
Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 10, 297 cases of the COVID-10 virus in the state with 370 reported deaths.
More than 1700 people are currently being treated in hospitals around the state. 535 of those patients are on ventilators.
State officials fear that hospitals will soon run out of beds and ventilators as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to grow.
Gov. Edwards says patients could soon begin moving into the Morial Convention Center as soon as this weekend. It is expected that state hospitals will run out of beds by Monday.
Officials continues to stress the importance of social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to grow. Due to the continued growth, Thursday Edwards officials extended his “Stay at Home” order until April 30.
