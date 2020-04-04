Harahan council member: St. Joseph Nursing home ‘over fumigated’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents of St. Joseph’s of Harahan are back at home, Friday night, April 3, after a council member says a chemical company “over-fumigated”.
Harahan Council member Jason Asbill says Friday evening, Acadian Ambulance was transporting a patient with COVID symptoms when an EMT began vomiting. He says a cleaning company was at the nursing home at the same time and it is believed workers over-fumigated with chemicals.
Ambulances arrived to assess residents and Harahan Fire Department responded in full gear to ventilate the building.
A relative of a resident tells FOX 8 there were a number of emergency vehicles on the scene by 7:30 PM. She says she saw more than a half dozen ambulances transport patients.
Firefighters were able to clear the building of any dangerous chemicals and residents had all returned to their homes before 10 PM.
