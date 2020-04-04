JPSO sergeant hospitalized with coronavirus has died

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A 32-year veteran of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office died Friday from complications from COVID-19, according to a spokesman with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Alvis “Al” West III, 68, was a sergeant assigned to the Fourth District.
His family issued a statement saying, “We are heartbroken by the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a wonderful man who touched the heart of all who met him. Please respect our need for privacy in this difficult time.”
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 3,008 cases in Jefferson Parish with 95 deaths.
