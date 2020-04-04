Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Ducey orders hair salons closed amid criticism
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — After mounting criticism, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday ordered hair and nail salons, barbers and other businesses that provide personal services to close to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The new order from the Republican governor takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and comes after he refused for weeks to clarify that shops where clients and staff must be close together needed to shut down to protect public health. Also on the new closure list are massage parlors, tattoo parlors, barber shops and tanning salons.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA
Arizona Senate campaigns get creative amid virus scare
PHOENIX (AP) — Martha McSally is volunteering at the Salvation Army. Mark Kelly is using his background as an astronaut to entertain kids stuck at home. The global pandemic that is shaking up life is also forcing Arizona’s U.S. Senate candidates to reinvent the political playbook when voters are much more concerned about staying healthy and paying the bills than they are with politics. Rallies and door-to-door campaigning have been replaced by telephone town halls and pleas to donate to charity. The race is a top-tier contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.
AP-US-GRAND-CANYON-NATIONAL-PARK-SUPERINTENDENT
Government lawyer named as new Grand Canyon park leader
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A veteran lawyer for the U.S. Interior Department has been appointed as the new superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service announced Friday that Edward Keable will assume his new post in northern Arizona within 60 days. Keable is currently assistant solicitor of general law for the Office of the Solicitor of the Department of the Interior. He replaces Christine Lehnertz, who resigned as the park’s superintendent in early 2019 after being cleared of allegations she created a hostile workplace. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.
POLICE SHOOTING-MESA
Mesa police officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say an officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop late Thursday night. Police say the shooting occurred after the officer pulled over a man riding a moped and then requested emergency backup. The man’s identity wasn’t released and additional details on circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available. The officer was not injured..
NEAR FULL PHOENIX RESERVOIRS
Phoenix area water reservoirs near full after wet winter
PHOENIX (AP) — Reservoirs have reached near capacity along the Verde and Salt rivers after a wet season caused rain and snow runoff across central Arizona mountains. The Arizona Republic reported that the Salt River Project’s system of six reservoirs is now 98% full, its highest level since 2010. In comparison, the reservoirs stood at 79% of their full capacity in 2019 and 60% full in 2018. The Republic reported that the reservoirs suffered a series of dry years in the 2000s and mid-2010s, but three of the past four winters were wet. The Salt River Project services the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, Peoria, Chandler and Gilbert.
BUCKEYE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING-SUSPECT
Police: Suspect arrested in Buckeye drive-by shooting case
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a man has been arrested in a drive-by shooting case. They say 22-year-old Jahvaun Rodgers has been booked into jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and criminal damage. Rodgers allegedly fired three shots into two parked cars at a home in Buckeye on Feb. 25. Surveillance video linked Rodgers to the case along with a witness who gave police a suspect description. Police say when Rodgers was arrested Wednesday, he had a handgun in the driver door panel of his car. They say the gun was test fired and the rounds matched shell casings found at the shooting scene.
PHOENIX OFFICER-FUNERAL
Funeral set for fatally shot Phoenix police commander
PHOENIX (AP) — Funeral services for a Phoenix police commander killed in the line of duty will take place next week. The Phoenix Police Department announced that a funeral Mass for Cmdr. Greg Carnicle is planned for Tuesday with only immediate family present. Authorities say the service at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. The department plans to livestream the 10 a.m. memorial on Facebook. Carnicle, a 31-year police veteran who was set to retire, and two other officers were shot Sunday night while answering a call about a roommate dispute. The other officers are expected to recover.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO
Albuquerque retirement facility has 18 coronavirus cases
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A city health official says 18 residents of a retirement facility in Albuquerque have tested positive for the coronavirus. Albuquerque Environmental Health Deputy Director Mark DiMenna confirmed Friday the positive tests for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena as statewide infection rose to nearly 500. New Mexico health officials are pushing to reinforce hospital supplies and personnel in anticipation of a surge in infected patients that has already begun in northwestern New Mexico. March. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state has 495 cases and that 10 people have died. State health officials said that hospitals need roughly 1,000 more ventilator breathing machines.