Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A nonpartisan special election to fill a Mississippi House seat is being delayed by two months because of concerns about the coronavirus. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that June 23 is the new date for the election. It's in District 88 in parts of Jasper and Jones counties. If a runoff is needed, it will be July 14. The original date was April 21 with a May 12 runoff. Three candidates have qualified. Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel resigned Jan. 31. The freshman lawmaker said she had to choose between serving in the House and collecting her state retirement pay.