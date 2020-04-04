Loan programs kick off for small businesses affected by COVID-19, local banks play a critical role

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Local small businesses are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic and on Friday (April 3) the process opened for them to begin applying for federal help and local banks are critical to getting the assistance to business owners.
Guy Williams, is President of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, which is helping businesses get government-backed Small Business Administration loans.
"If you think about it, every business is eligible for payroll protection, so we've heard from almost all of our business customers,” said Williams.
The loans are available because of the federal CARES Act which went into effect last week.
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, discussed how businesses can use the funds from the federal loans.
"If you're a small business under 500 employees, you can go to your local bank and receive money for salaries, health insurance, rent, mortgages, utilities, interest on debt,” said Kennedy.
Williams said his bank is receiving a lot of calls from business owners.
"Any calls? Yes indeed,” said Williams.
Kennedy said the relief is designed to keep businesses afloat until the health crisis improves.
"That's to try to keep our businesses open or at least ready to reopen,” said Kennedy.
One avenue is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan emergency advance.
"If you apply online at SBA for the disaster loan that’s a direct application at SBA.gov, you’ll get a check for $10,000 within the next week,” said Williams.
Another is the Paycheck Protection Program.
Williams suggests business owners start with the disaster loan because that can happen faster.
"Second step is to apply for the payroll protection loan if you're eligible and that covers two and a half months of payroll, so it's a two-step process, start with the disaster loan then move on to the payroll protection loan,” he said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic the SBA will forgive Paycheck Protection Program loans if businesses keep all of their employees on the payroll for eight weeks.
Kennedy said Congress got rid of a lot of the red tape in passing the CARES Act.
"The program is not complicated,” he said.
Williams said some documentation will be required.
"Once you complete the application, you're also going to need your articles of incorporation, your bylaws, a copy of the driver's license and then most important something to verify payroll expense. The best is the IRS form 940 or 941, if you use a payroll company, the payroll summary,” he said.
Williams thinks most businesses will qualify for the assistance.
"It'll be hard to argue that you weren't affected in some way,” he said.
And Gulf Coast and some other local banks are helping businesses in additional ways.
"These are tough times and we've been deferring payments for our commercial customers because we recognize a lot of people are in the hospitality business,” Williams said of Gulf Coast Bank.
The SBA says the Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.