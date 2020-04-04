Pedestrian killed in St. Charles Parish crash

ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A Marrero man walking on Highway 90 was killed in a car crash early Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m on US 90.
The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Johnnie Faulkner of Marrero.
Police say Faulkner was walking eastbound on US 90 in the right lane near the intersection of Pier 90.
A 2013 Honda Civic was also traveling eastbound on US 90 in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, Faulkner was struck by the Honda Civic.
Faulkner suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and not injured.
Impairment is not suspected and toxicology reports are pending for both the driver and pedestrian.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.