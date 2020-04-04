SJPFD: 2 cars parked on the same street set on fire within 24 hours in Mount Airy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two vehicles parked on Chestnut Street in Mount Airy caught on fire within 24 hours of each other.
The first incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3 in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered a Mitsubishi Galant on fire in front of an elderly woman’s home.
The second incident happened at the same time at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4 in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
This time, a 1986 Volvo 240 sedan was on fire in front of another elderly woman’s home.
After investigation, they discovered both vehicles were intentionally set on fire.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information about the individual(s) responsible for the fires to contact their Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through the online tip form found at lasfm.org.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.