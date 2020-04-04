WATCH: 10 a.m. news conference on Morial Convention Center medical monitoring site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -State health officials will allow the media to tour the Medical Monitoring Station at the Morial Convention Center.
The tour will also include the Personal Housing Units located across from the Convention Center on Convention Center Boulevard.
The Medical Monitoring Station is only for COVID-19 positive individuals transferred from hospitals and is no longer need an acute care hospital bed, but are not well enough to be discharged to their homes, and require medical monitoring.
The Personal Housing Units are for symptomatic individuals coming from hospital emergency departments with COVID-19 tests pending and require isolation until test results are reported.
