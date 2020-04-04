Zack: Quiet weather patterns remains for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Normally spring would bring heavy rainfall threats and severe weather events but this year it’s more about record heat and drought conditions.
Not much change is expected in the short term as we go through this weekend with much of the same weather. There is a disturbance sliding past us today which will bring a bit more cloud cover and the chance for a few light sprinkles. That really only equates to about a 20% coverage of rain today as highs climb to about 80.
Going into the second half of the weekend we do have another shot at some sprinkles/light rain tonight going into early in the day on Sunday. Highs once again Sunday climb to near 80 under a mixture of sun and clouds.
Two better chances for rain do move into the picture going into next week as late Monday and again Thursday are two systems we are watching. In between those rain chances will be more record heat as highs starting on Tuesday and going through Thursday head back up into the upper 80s to near 90. The rain potential on Thursday is with a strong cold front that could knock those temperatures down quite a bit by week’s end going into next weekend.
