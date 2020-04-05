IMAGES: You can talk the talk, but can you chalk the chalk?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chalk it up to being self-isolated for the better part of a month. Coronavirus self-isolation is about to hit a month-old.
Families have created a new fad that - while it doesn’t have an official name - I’m calling the “Boardchalk” based on The Drifters hit song “Under The Boardwalk” from long ago, in a decade that’s far, far away. (SONG AT END OF STORY)
Some people call this the chalk challenge, others just look for some social distancing (from parents) and a chance to be creative.
Here are some of our favorites. Some images might not relate to chalk, because this is a slideshow based on how you are living the Quarantined Life. With that warning, check it out (the images might take a minute to load):
And as promised, the song:
