Jefferson Parish neighborhood comes together to save baby bald eagle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish workers and neighbors teamed up to save a baby bald eagle who had a fishing lure stuck between its breast and foot.
In the neighborhood of Cleveland Place and Kawanee Avenue, environmental consultant P.J Hahn has been photographing a family of bald eagles for around 3 years. He noticed that one of the eagles hadn’t moved in a couple of days, so Hahn took a couple of photographs to identify the issue.
That’s when he noticed the fishing lure that caused the eagle to fall every time it attempted to move.
“I knew it would eventually kill the bird with infection, so I called Joe Lopinto to help,” Hahn said.
The fire department, a tree service, Entergy and volunteers all showed up to try and assist the eagle.
Adam Kershenstine, with a local tree service, arrived on the scene after a neighborhood resident called him asking to assist with the lift on his truck to reach the eagle.
Jefferson Parish Animal Control used the lift to reach the eagle with a net, however, the eagle flew away around four blocks before they were able to capture it.
Crows followed the eagle as it flew and so did the people who came to help. They followed the sound of the crows until they were able to locate the eagle and wrap a shirt around it, according to Hahn.
They were finally able to take the hook out and put antibiotics on the wound.
“The eagles have done so much for the community and brought so many people together,” Hahn said.
