La. State Police: Checkpoints and COVID-19 screenings begin Sunday at TX/LA border

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Beginning Sunday, April 5, 2020, motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas from Louisiana roadways.
Checkpoints and screening of vehicles leaving Louisiana related to the COVID-19 pandemic may result in traffic backups in westbound lanes of travel. The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing the LA/TX border including interstates.
Commercial motor vehicle traffic will not be obstructed.
For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, please call Texas DPS at (844) 986-1093
