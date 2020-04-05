Nicondra: Record heat expected this week

Plenty of sunshine around on Sunday with temperatures peaking in the low 80s.
The warm and mostly dry trend continues for Monday with high pressure in control over the Gulf of Mexico.
The edge of the high is close enough that a disturbance circulating around the system could bring some showers and possibly even a heavier downpour as you head north away from the coast on Tuesday, but temperatures will be quite warm through the middle of the week with most locations in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots will hit the 90-degree mark.
A strong low-pressure system moves in from the southwest by the end of the week bringing a better chance for rain and more seasonable temperatures for Easter weekend.
