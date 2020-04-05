NOPD: Three N.O. East businesses robbed Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Three New Orleans East businesses were robbed Saturday evening within about 90 minutes, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Dept.
The first armed robbery happened around 7 p.m. at a Dollar General in the 11000 block of Morrison Road. Police say a black male entered the store armed with black handgun and demanded money from register. The employee complied and the suspect fled.
A short time later, a second Dollar General location in the 10600 block of Chef Menteur Highway was robbed around 7:30 p.m.
The suspect, only described as a black male, pointed a gun at a cashier. The cashier ran and the suspect fled. It was not clear if the suspect got away with any money.
Then, around 8 p.m., a Family Dollar was held up in the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
A suspect entered the store, placed a gun into the manager’s back and demanded money. The suspect removed cash from till and fled.
The NOPD has not said if the three crimes are related.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.