SJSO: Man sought for murder of LaPlace woman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding 37-year-old Corrie Wallace.
On Saturday, April 4, officers responded to a call at around 3:30 a.m. for a hit and run. When they arrived, they discovered a crashed vehicle and an unresponsive 25-year-old woman in a vacant lot near the 400 block of Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace.
The woman had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.
Through investigation of video footage, officers named Wallace as a suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, SJSO dispatch at 985-652-6338, or the Criminal Investigations Division at 504-359-8769. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php
