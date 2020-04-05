Two killed in Tangipahoa Parish car crash

TICKFAW, La. (WVUE) -Two people were killed Saturday night when the car they were in struck a tree and caught fire, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened just before midnight (April 4) on LA 442 near the Livingston Parish Line in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of the driver and passenger that are pending identification.
Troopers say the crash happened as a Dodge Dakota was traveling east on LA 442.
For reasons still under investigation, the Dakota traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. After the impact, the vehicle caught fire.
Tickfaw Fire Department extinguished the flames and located two occupants.
The two occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene, and their identity is pending by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.
The use of seat belts remains under investigation. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
