Who should wear masks in public? Doc Griggs explains

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As more data continues to pour in and we enter what could be the toughest stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic, health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says covering your face when leaving the house is now an essential way to protect others regardless of if you’re sick.
“There’s a certain group that are shedding before they get symptoms. There’s a certain group who shed and they have no symptoms, and what they’ve also noticed is there’s a certain group that even after they’ve resolved their symptoms and they feel better, they’re still shedding the virus," said Griggs.
While it may feel strange for some to be seen in public, covering your face could save lives. And it doesn’t have to be your standard medical mask.
“If i’m asymptomatic and i’m shedding virus, and i’m putting it in the air for others to breathe that could potentially hurt them, putting a mask, scarf, t-shirt, or something over your face decreases the amount.”
But there’s one mask Griggs says the general public should try to avoid...
“It’s an N-95 respirator. We still don’t want people going out and hoarding these.”
While a regular cover over your face keeps your germs from getting out, the N-95 mask also keeps the virus from getting in, which is an important distinction reserved for those who need it most.
“Our healthcare providers on the front lines don’t have the luxury of social distancing," said Griggs.
"They chose to be on the front lines. This is a profession that we all chose. We want to take care of you, but in order to do so we’re going to put ourselves directly in the line of fire. So these N-95 respirators are to help keep the virus from getting into them.”
And while covering will help lower the spread, Griggs says the only way to maximize the effect is by staying home as much as possible and continuing to stay 6 feet apart.
“Only go out for essential services. And when you go to the grocery store, it’s not a family event, you should go by yourself. Again, putting these masks on will help reduce the amount of potential virus in the community, but staying home, we know, reduces the amount of community spread.”
