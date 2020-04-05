Zack: Clouds move out, sun returns for Sunday

Tuesday brings our next chance for rain as a few spotty storms look possible. This will once again not amount to a big soaker as rain coverage looks to stay around 40%. Beyond this system, it turns hot as Wednesday and Thursday look to break record highs as we soar into the upper 80s to near 90. There is hope for cooler weather to come by week’s end going into next weekend as a front moves in bringing what could be a cloudy, wet and cool pattern for a few days.