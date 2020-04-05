Zack: Clouds move out, sun returns for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It finally happened, we actually saw some rain across the region but the rain is moving out and sunshine is set to return to that Sunday forecast.
Any lingering showers will come to an end through the morning hours ahead of a clearing line. That clearing will begin by late morning leading us into a return of the sun this afternoon. I’m going with a mixture of sun and clouds today which will make for a nice day as highs climb to about 80.
Not much change going into the start of the new work week as rain chances stay away and that mix of sun and clouds continues. Now highs will once again manage the lower 80s but humidity levels will rise making it feel a bit more uncomfortable out there. This will only be a preview of more record heat to come later in the week.
Tuesday brings our next chance for rain as a few spotty storms look possible. This will once again not amount to a big soaker as rain coverage looks to stay around 40%. Beyond this system, it turns hot as Wednesday and Thursday look to break record highs as we soar into the upper 80s to near 90. There is hope for cooler weather to come by week’s end going into next weekend as a front moves in bringing what could be a cloudy, wet and cool pattern for a few days.
