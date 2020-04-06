Bruce: Another Dry Day-Temps On The Way Up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Dry conditions will stick around another couple of days as temps will be on tye rise. Highs will gradually hit the 90 degree mark by mid-week.
The edge of the high is close enough that a disturbance circulating around the system could bring some showers and possibly even a heavier downpour as you head north away from the coast on Tuesday, but temperatures will be quite warm through the middle of the week with most locations in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots will hit the 90-degree mark.
A strong low-pressure system moves in from the southwest by the end of the week bringing a better chance for rain and more seasonable temperatures for Easter weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.