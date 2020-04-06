Crescent City Classic rolls on virtually; 1000 runners will get poster

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The route down Esplanade Avenue won't be packed this Saturday, just what organizers of the Crescent City Classic are hoping for, as they encourage thousands of runners to make the 6.2-mile trek virtually.
“Everyday this week through this Saturday, you can go out and pick a course, 6.2-miles, anywhere you feel like running in New Orleans, on a levee, in a park, do it individually, but go out and run your time, send it in to us, we will tabulate the results and we’ll have an official CCC10k results,” said Eric Stuart, the Director of the Crescent City Classic
Just because there won't be people cheering for you on the sides of the street, though, doesn't mean you can slouch on your time, the coveted race poster is still up for grabs.
"If you're still in the top 500 you still get a poster, so if you're in the top 500 men, top 500 women, you're still gonna be able to get a poster, we're gonna do it the same way, same way you would do any race, just you're gonna be doing it on your own, not in a group of 20,000 people," Stuart said.
While it'll be different this year, and you'll have to report your own time, there's still a way you can make your miles count for more than a medal by signing up to run for charity.
"This is the time now that they really need us, so we're still taking charity registration, we hope that everyone out there that's running for charity is doing everything they can to raise money for charity, it's really important, they're gonna take a hit this year, because of the way things are," Stuart said.
You can still sign up at www.CCC10K.com and all runners, virtual or not, will receive a medal, bib, and race t-shirt on a future date.
