ESPN set to re-air 2006 Saints vs Falcons as part of Monday Night Football Classic series

ESPN set to re-air 2006 Saints vs Falcons as part of Monday Night Football Classic series
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Josh Auzenne | March 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 8:14 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - ESPN will let every Saints fan relive the thrilling reopening of the Superdome in 2006 against the Falcons following Hurricane Katrina.

The game will air April 6 at 8 p.m. as part of the Monday Night Football Classic series.

The Sept. 25, 2006 matchup featured the historic blocked punt by Steve Gleason that has been immortalized as a statue named “Rebirth” that stands outside the dome.

The Black and Gold went on to get the 23-3 win.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.