Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Local media reports say the parents of children who died after they were swept away by floodwaters are facing criminal charges . Daniel and Lena Rawlings face the charges in Gila County in connection with the deaths of the children on Nov. 29 after they were swept away when the truck they were in was trying to cross surging flood waters in Tonto Creek. KSAZ-TV and Azfamily.com report that Daniel Rawlings, the father of the Colby and Willa Rawlings, is being charged with 10 counts of reckless manslaughter and child or vulnerable adult abuse. The TV stations say court records show the mother, Lacey Rawlings, is facing seven counts of child or vulnerable adult abuse.