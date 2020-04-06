St. John Parish announces new testing locations as COVID-19 numbers rise

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - With nearly 366 positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths, St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said the parish will hold drive-thru testing starting Tuesday through Thursday.
The service is for symptomatic patients at Oschner location in LaPlace. Residents will need provide identification to prove residency.
Sheriff Mike Tregre says nine officers tested for COVID-19 and 4 tested positive. Tregre says the department is getting calls about people not adhering to social distancing.
As of now, it appears the curfew is working. “We are not trying to arrest people during this pandemic,” he said.
We are no different. This is not a big city problem.
Hotard said 50 tests will be given out each day at the drive through location. Everyone will be tested regardless of if they have insurance
“We need to treat COVID-19 like the seriousness it is. Every day as the numbers come in, we see we have coronavirus in the parish,” she said.
From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. testing will begin for residents who have been evaluated by Oschner physician through telehealth.
