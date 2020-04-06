Louisiana officials and church leaders host virtual prayer service, PrayNOLA

A virtual prayer service will be held for the Greater New Orleans community amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: KLTV 2020. All rights reserved.)
April 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 7:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A virtual prayer service will be held for the Greater New Orleans community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Cantrell, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper will join local church leaders to host the service.

The service is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 5

The public can live stream the event through www.praynola.com, WLAE-TV or listen to the broadcast on Catholic Community Radio (WQNO-AM 690 in New Orleans) or watch the Facebook live here.

