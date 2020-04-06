Nicondra: Hot days ahead

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue the trend of warmer than normal temperatures across the region. We can expect a string of highs that break records over the next several days. As southeast Louisiana and Mississippi sit along the edge of the ridge it’s not out of the question some rain develops especially north of Lake Pontchartrain, but most stay dry. The best chance for rain and possibly storms comes Thursday into Friday as an upper low moves east across the country breaking down the north side of the high and tapping into Gulf moisture.