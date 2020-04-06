Overtime Podcast #144 - LSU Draft Preview

Sean Fazende: “There really is no debate. Joe Burrow is coming off obviously a season for the ages but don’t discount the back quarter of his season before and this momentum that he has riden really from 2019 into this draft. Obviously he has no health risks, he’s a guy that loves football, he’s less risky than Tua Tagavailoa. To me, the only thing is - does Cincinnati hold on to the pick? Which, look, there’s always going to be smoke this time of year and, to me, Burrow is going number one, it’s just a matter of - does Cincy trade the pick? Because there are all these rumors about Miami wanting to go up and get him and Miami has the draft capital to go up to number one, no doubt about it. But does Cincy want to be the team that essentially walks away from a sure thing? Cincy has done crazy things over the year, we know that. But in Joe Burrow’s case, I’d be extremely shocked. Don’t be surprised to hear leaks to the contrary but I’d be extremely shocked if he’s not number one overall.”