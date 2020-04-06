Texas man killed in Pearl River car crash

PEARL, RIVER, La. (WVUE) -A Texas man was killed early Monday morning in a car crash in Pearl River, according to Louisiana State Police Troop L.
The crash happened just after midnight on Highway 11 at North Second Avenue in St. Tammany Parish.
The crash has claimed the life of 29-year-old Michael A. Rogers of Brownsville, TX.
Troopers say the crash occurred as a Toyota Tundra, driven by 54-year-old Teddy E. Torrance of Slidell, was traveling north on US 11.
At the same time, Rogers ran into the northbound travel lane and was struck by the Tundra. Rogers was pronounced deceased on the crash scene.
Torrance was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
Torrance submitted to a breath sample that detected the presence of alcohol, but was not over the legal limit.
As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from Torrance and Rogers.
Torrance was issued a summons for operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses. Any other criminal charges will be forwarded to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office.
