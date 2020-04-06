Thibodaux native Amik Robertson moving up NFL draft boards

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Amik Robertson is a ball-hawking beast in the secondary. The numbers bear out his gift of forcing turnovers. 5 interceptions in 2019, sixth best in the country. 16 passes defended, tied for most in the country. In his three years total at Louisiana Tech, 14 interceptions.
“I was an All-State wide receiver. When I translate to DB. Coach Turk always say ‘exaggerate the eyes.’ When i got to college, I always thought I had the best hands. My college coach, Coach Burris, was always like 'you don’t get your name in the paper for PBU’s (pass breakups), you get your name in the paper for picks,” Amik Robertson.
Robertson played with a torn ACL in his junior year at Thibodaux High. This past season at Louisiana Tech, he dealt with a sports hernia, but continued to play. So don’t you dare ever question his toughness.
“Definitely. When it comes down to football, toughness is very key. I’m already undersized. People value me as a guy that’s probably not tough. When they see the film, they think the opposite of that. I’m a guy that plays bigger than my size. I also play tough as well,” said Robertson.
Robertson attended the NFL Combine, but only met with doctors, no on-field work. His exploits were being saved for pro day, which never happened due to COVID-19. So now it’s plan b for Robertson, who’s moving up mocks, possibly getting drafted early in the second round.
The gameplan for me and my agent.To film, have a mini pro day. Just doing individual drills. Recording it, sending it to 32 teams. Running my 40, vertical, 3-cone drill. The shuttle. Send it to them. So they have my times to put in the database.
“He’s reacting to everything, and he’s very explosive, he’s fluid. He’s not losing anything when he’s moving and changing directions. That’s what we want people to understand. We understand he was dealing with a sports hernia, and you didn’t see him at the combine. He didn’t have a pro day. But this kid is at a 100, he’s going to fly, and play with the best of them,” said Ernest Harvey of Camp Moula.
