United States surgeon general says there’s reason for hope if Americans follow guidelines amid coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Based on the trajectory of states like Washington and California, the United States surgeon general says there’s a reason for hope if Americans heed mandates and guidelines.
The governor says that's especially important for states like Louisiana, where it could make the difference of essential equipment.
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warns of the week ahead. In analyzing the curve of the virus in China and Italy, Adams anticipates the worst is closing in.
"It's tragically fitting we are talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans lives, quite frankly." Adams said. "This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 911 moment only, it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that."
More than 90 percent of the United States is now under a full, stay-at-home order.
“If you look at what's going on in this country, I don't understand why we're not doing that. We really should be,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said
The surgeon general asks the leaders of those remaining eight states to consider issuing at least a temporary shut-down to help stop the spread.
Those eight states without a full stay at home orders are Wyoming, South Carolina, Utah, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas.
President Trump insists that’s for governors to decide.
The President says he's sending 200 ventilators from the federal stockpile to Louisiana. This as, Governor John Bel Edwards says, with current projections in the state, the more residents can do, the better the chances of meeting the needs of the sick.
“We now think it's probably around 9 April before we exceed our ventilator capacity based on the current number on hand and that we are a couple days behind that an ICU bed capacity being exceeded. So, as we achieve success in selling the rate of speed, we also push out that date,” Governor Edwards said.
Vice President Pence also spoke of a conversation he held with Governor Edwards.
“I assured him we are going to continue to send resources and supplies and personnel to support their healthcare,” Pence said.
Though the United States saw the most COVID-19 related deaths in a day over the weekend, Adams says, is if Americans hunker down, the worst will be over in a month.
The CDC advises authorities wait for a four-week decrease in deaths and hospitalizations before easing up on social distancing mandates.
