April could turn cooler
By David Bernard | April 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 3:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Even though a couple of extra hot days are ahead, the trend is for temperatures to return to seasonable April levels or even may a little cooler than normal. Typically our highs are in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

In addition there still appears to be a good chance for some rain later this week and particularly over the weekend. Most of Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi continue to be in a moderate drought. We have not had significant rain in most areas since February.

A fairly strong cold front dries it out for the start of next week.

