Bruce: More Clouds-Heat-Humidity And Rain Chances

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The warmer weather pattern will expand through the end of the week. With enough sunshine some spots could touch 90 through Thursday We’ll also stay mostly dry with only a stray shower or storm. We are in a moderate drought and could use some rain. Finally it looks like that may happen.
Later this week as a cold front approaches, the first chance will be Thursday evening and into Friday with even more expected over the weekend. An inch or two of rain is possible by early next week.
Behind Thursday’s cold front, temperatures will fall back to near-normal levels in the mid 70s for Friday and Saturday.
