Covid-19 deaths high in African Americans

While everyone is susceptible to Covid-19 statistics show 70% of people who died of the disease in Louisiana are African American. From the onset of the crisis we've been told there is a lot we don't know about novel coronavirus. Dr. Maurice Sholas acts as a hospital consultant and spends much of his time advocating for healthcare equity. He said, "This is one of those things that you will know if you look and now we are starting to look and starting to ask the questions."