Jefferson Parish forced to temporarily close public boat launch after hundreds gathered

“We’re trying to find a balance in Jefferson Parish. We want be able to be outside, we want people to be able to walk around and do things, we also have to understand that we are a population of 430,000 people and if you’re walking around your neighborhood it’s normally ok. When we have a couple hundred cars congregating in one place that’s going to become a problem and it was a problem this weekend with the beautiful weather we had,” said Lopinto.