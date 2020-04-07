La. to receive another donation of anti-malaria drugs for COVID-19 testing trials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says the state is set to receive another donation of anti-malaria drugs.
The drugs will be used in real-time clinical trials conducted by LSU Medicine at hospitals around the state including New Orleans.
The trials will test whether Hydroxychloroquine relieves symptoms in COVID-19 patients.
It’s a drug President Trump is championing as a treatment for the Coronavirus.
Hydroxychloroquine will be coupled with another antibiotic drug.
The trials also aim to see if the drugs can protect medical staff from the virus.
Hydroxychloroquine has not undergone the usual federal screenings, but the FDA is allowing states to dispense the drug under an emergency rule.
“Any positive results in a patient by these drugs, whether incremental or significant, could potentially allow our ventilator needs to decrease or the capacity of ventilators that we have to be more readily available,” said louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Last week, Landry announced the donation of 400,000 tablets of Hydroxychloroquine..
He says many have been delivered to nearly 100 locations around the state.
