La. receives more than $45M worth of aid from FEMA for coronavirus response

On March 24, President Donald J. Trump made a major disaster declaration in Louisiana, making it just the fifth state to receive that designation at the time, and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020 and continuing. The president’s action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Louisiana. Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Louisiana impacted by COVID-19.