New Orleans Public Schools to distribute 10,000 laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -NOLA Public Schools procured 10,000 Chromebooks and nearly 8,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in an effort to improved distanced learning for NOLA-Public School students in need.
The distribution of chromebooks to students began April 6 and will be managed by schools. Wi-Fi hotspots distribution to schools will follow. NOLA-PS has worked in close coordination with schools to address the need for each student population and prepare the Chromebooks and hotspots to adhere to each organization’s platform.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer these laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to our students who need them most,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “I’d like to thank our school board for supporting these efforts and our school leaders for working to provide these resources to students as quickly as possible. I’m proud that we were able to come together as district and unite to address the issue of technology gaps quickly and efficiently.”
Distribution across the district will be based on communicated needs from schools for their student populations.
The resources will be available for delivery and pick up, varying from school to school. Those families in need of a laptop or Wi-Fi hotspot should contact their school principal or school leader directly to communicate their need.
Citywide Feeding Program Schedule:
- Every Monday, meals will be provided for two days.
- Every Wednesday, meals will be provided for three days.
- Community Feeding sites will NOT be open on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.
- Service Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
