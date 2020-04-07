Psychologist offers tips on how to deal with coronavirus anxiety

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Many of us are feeling a lot of anxiety right now surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
We spoke local clinical psychologist, Dr. Michelle Moore, about how to best cope with that stress.
She says number one: breathe. And, take it day by day. Also, Moore says find acceptance that this is something out of your control. Moore also recommends listening to music, fighting negative thoughts by looking at happy pictures or videos on your phone, exercising and even taking up a new hobby.
She adds establishing a daily routine is important.
“I think this is the perfect time to be able to make sure that you have the awareness of the severity of it and you understand that. So, you take the precautions because of that, but, then in your personal life, how do you bring in the positive? So, how do you bring back those good memories? How do you remind yourself of the fact that blue skies are ahead, right? We’re in the middle of a storm and we are caught dead center in it. But, at some point, this will pass, at some point, it will be over and you will feel like yourself again,” said clinical psychologist Michelle Moore, PsyD, LSU Health New Orleans.
For those who already battle anxiety and depression, Dr. Moore says there are free counseling hotlines. And, if you already have a mental health professional, reach back out to them to see if you can reestablish a connection.
