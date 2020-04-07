Record heat possible this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Temperatures will continue to warm well into the 80s for the rest of the week. With enough sunshine some spots could touch 90 on Wednesday and Thursday. Regardless readings will be near record territory for early April.
The very dry conditions may ease somewhat later on this week with a couple cold fronts. The first chance will be Thursday evening but the best chance of rain will likely come over the weekend. An inch or two of rain is possible by early next week.
It will also be not quite as hot after Thursday heading into the weekend with temperatures returning to the 70s and at times near 80.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.