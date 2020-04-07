Sean Payton confident in Saints’ ability to adjust to unique offseason

While free agency rolled on despite Coronavirus and the draft is still set to happen on time, albeit with drastic changes, offseason practices are now in the crosshairs to be altered. The NFL sets the league calendar months in advance and had Monday, April 20th marked as the date that clubs with a returning head coach could begin their offseason program “I think we like everyone else are waiting and I think it is going to be challenging to have an offseason program," Payton told reporters on April 1st. “Certainly, we’re not going to have an offseason program that isn’t without change and look in 2011, which was the lockout season, there was no offseason program. In other words, we had the draft and then we saw everyone at the start of training camp and off we went. We’ll be prepared as a club and as a team to operate accordingly and really wait for guidance from the league office.”