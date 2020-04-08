COVID-19 takes nearly a dozen friends and family members

Statistics now show what some have suspected for weeks. COVID-19 deaths in the United States are taking a higher toll on Africa Americans. A Mandeville man is even more aware now after losing nearly a dozen people to the disease.
Gary Harrell follows the pandemic closely this weekend his observations took a turn. “In the last 18 days now I have ten people who have passed. It had never occurred to me before at the time only one of those victims was not African American,” Harrell said.
Since then one Caucasian friend passed away and two more family members were hospitalized. Harrell said, “It was kind of off in the distance, but people that I knew and kept track of then it started to be family members closer to home and that’s the scary thing.”
His experience falls closely in line with statewide statistics showing 70% of Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths are African American.
“That kind of makes you stop for just a moment and there should be a conversation there because if we were willing to have this conversation about our aged population and how susceptible they were to this disease then certainly we need to have the same conversation," Harrell said.
Harell himself has high blood pressure. He said, “I exercise every day and eating well. With trying am I still just as susceptible as anyone who hadn't."
“I think this COVID epidemic is really, really sort of underscoring something that has bubbled up from the surface in a lot of other different disease states,” Dr. Maurice Sholas said.
Sholas spends a lot of time advocating for health care equity. He thinks the Coronavirus statistics put another spotlight on a systemic problem.
“It’s real because we haven’t had a situation where hundreds of people have died from something in a very short period of time. When you see people die in theory over there and when you see people die in your circle," Sholas said.
Many with the underlying conditions of high blood pressure, diabetes and other illnesses that make it more difficult to fight the virus.
Harrell hopes more is done to help the community protect itself during this crisis and in the future.
He said, “When the dust begins to settle we need to have a conversation about individualized care, a conversation about a better public health infrastructure and access to affordable health care.”
As COVID-19 statistics continue to give a better view of how the virus behaves, doctors urge high-risk individuals to be particularly vigilant about social distancing and hand washing as well as isolating if at all possible.