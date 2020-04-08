DA asks Judge to revoke bond of alleged gang member after accused co-conspirator is gunned down

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “It’s a very sad situation, but it’s a situation that shouldn’t have occurred in the first place,” D.A. Leon Cannizzaro said.
One week ago, Judge Darryl Derbigny released Glynn McCormick and Johnny Johnson from jail on their own recognizance or no bond.
Both men, previously indicted on drug and racketeering charges, are accused of being members of the D Block gang.
D.A. Leon Cannizzaro said the violent gang members operated in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Dumaine, terrorizing the people who lived there. He says McCormick, a quadruple felony offender, was the ring leader.
“The acts that we allege, the overt acts during the course of these racketeering enterprise including illegal drug sales, gun sales and very violent activity,” Cannizzaro said.
Judge Derbigny released McCormick and Johnson Wednesday of last week both with GPS ankle monitors. Cannizzaro says McCormick, who had been ordered to shelter at home, instead went right back to the neighborhood where the D Block gang allegedly peddled heroin.
“The ankle monitor demonstrates he was in that neighborhood on the Friday after he gets out, on Saturday and then on Sunday afternoon again,” Cannizzaro said.
On Sunday, though, someone gunned down McCormick at Dumaine and North Broad Streets.
“He was shot 14 times with an assault weapon and from our perspective, it’s very unfortunate that this man lost his life but again, I think that death could have been avoided,” Cannizzaro said.
While investigating, Cannizzaro says detectives discovered Johnson, McCormick’s alleged co-conspirator, was within a half a block of McCormick when he was gunned down Sunday afternoon.
“Johnson also was in violation of his bond because Mr. Johnson is in the same neighborhood where the illegal activity occurred,” Cannizzaro said.
Cannizzaro’s office filed this motion with the court asking Judge Derbigny to revoke Johnson’s ROR bond.
Cannizzaro believes Johnson will likely be safer now in jail.
“I am hopeful that the Judges look at this particular case and says certainly there are some cases where people should be released and we will join in and release them, but in cases where we have a violent individual. I would hope that the Judges would allow the individual to stay in custody,” Cannizzaro said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.